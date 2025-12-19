Quiz & elocution winners announced

Tirupati: As part of the Fuel Conservation fortnight, APSPDCL organised quiz and elocution competitions for 8th, 9th, and 10th grade students from government schools across Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

District-level winners competed in the final round at APSPDCL corporate office here on Wednesday evening.

In quiz competition, the team from Kadapa district including GVV Nagireddy (10th, AP Model School, Khajipet), E Naga Rishit (10th, AP Model School, Khajipet), Y Praneeth Reddy (9th, SP CM Municipal High School, Rameswaram, Proddatur), and V Vaishnavi (9th, VVS Municipal High School, Proddatur) secured first place.

The second position went to the team from Ravindra Vidyaniketan, Kurnool, comprising of S Afifa Firdous (9th), MC Sai Kiran (9th), P Sameera Bhanu (9th), and K Praneeth Sai Sri Yadav (8th). Third prize won by the team comprising P Dhathri Sai (9th), K Mokshith (9th, ZP High School, Varigonda), G Rupika (9th), and ESK Sunila (9th, ZP Girls High School, Kavali).

In elocution competition, J Adrija Rao (9th, CSM High School, Gudur, Tirupati Circle) clinched first place, followed by K Manisha (10th, ZP High School, Paipalle, Chittoor) second and T Yasaswini (10th, Lakshmi Energy School, Anantapur) third.

APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti, who personally oversaw the events, congratulated all winners and offered guidance tailored to their interests. The competitions were judged by headmasters B Gurappa, N Sowjanya, E Latha, Kodandapani, and Meghnath from Tirupati government schools.

APSPDCL will also host a science exhibition with stall contests on December 20-21 as part of the Fuel Conservation Fortnight initiatives.

Director (Technical & HRD) Guravaiah, CGMs K Adi Shesaiah Janakirama, GM Srinivasulu were present.