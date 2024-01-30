R Krishnaiah participate in Calendar launch program of BC Electricity Employees

National BC Welfare Association National President and Rajya Sabha members R.Krishnaiah, National BC Welfare Association State Publicity Secretary Badvel Gurumurthy, Valmiki who attended the State Maha Sabha and Diary and Calendar launch program of BC Electricity Employees held at the Zilla Parishad Sabha in Kadapa city as chief guests.

Dr. Beri Srinivas, State President of Welfare Association, Yadava Association and Brahma Math Yadava Annadana Satram President Kardu Krishnaiah Yadav, Pusala Welfare Association State President Manoj Kumar and others participated and felicitated R. Krishnaiah with a Dussalua flower bouquet.

BC caste census, reservation in legislatures, reservation in promotions for BC employees, removal of creamy layer, construction of BC buildings in all constituencies, social protection act for BC castes, formation of BC ministry at the center, giving legitimacy to BC commission etc.