‘Ra Kadali Ra’ meeting to draw huge participation

Visakhapatnam: TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao appealed to the party cadre to make TDP’s ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ programme a grand success.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Saturday, he said public meetings would be held in 22 parliamentary constituencies across the state and it will continue till January 29.

He mentioned that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would bring the facts of the state to the fore so that people would take note of it and exercise their franchise responsibly. Further, Srinivasa Rao mentioned that all sections of people are suffering during the YSRCP’s rule.

He alleged that AP is undergoing an anarchic rule under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and he has his own constitution to follow. He pointed out that the CM steps out from his palace only to press the button.

The district president opined that the people are fed up with Jagan’s rule and are looking forward to extending support to the TDP and end their sufferings. He alleged that women and girls have no safety and security in the state. The Chief Minister is accused of committing irregularities and managing the systems, he said.

Meanwhile, in another media conference, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) opined that ‘Adudam Andhra’ is nothing but a publicity stunt.

Sports are run by institutions and governing bodies and they need to adhere to a set of rules conducting a state-sponsored sports event violating rules of a game is a blatant misuse and causes more harm than any good, the MLA stated.

Pointing out that the quality of the kits distributed to the players, Ganababu said most of them were broken within the first week itself.

The MLA suggested the government allot Rs.10 crore to each district for sports and related events which would help the sports fraternity in a big way. He mentioned that the sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh is in a very bad state.

Further, Ganababu alleged that the sports administration of the state has become a hub for corruption. The AP government did not set up any sports schools, coaching camps nor appointed any professional coaches to groom enthusiasts for the past four years, the MLA conveyed.