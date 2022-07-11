Raavi Sastri's centenary celebrations on July 30

Visakhapatnam: Noted dermatologist and president of Visakha Rasagna Vedika G Raghu Rama Rao announced the centenary celebrations of late Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastri (Raavi Sastri) in Visakhapatnam scheduled on July 30 and 31.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the noted dermatologist mentioned that many Telugu writers, teachers, literature connoisseurs and Raavi Sastri's admirers from both the Telugu states are expected to participate in the celebrations. The event begins on July 30 with paying tributes to Raavi Sastri's statue along the seashore of Visakhapatnam.

With the support of literary enthusiasts, president of the vedika said, Visakha Rasagna Vedika has been organising a number of literary, musical and cultural programmes for the past decade.

'Raavi Sastri Rachna Samalochan' literary talk will be held on July 31 in which prominent writers will be participating, including A Naveen, Shikhamani, Velamala Simmanna, Dr K Venu, Dr V Krishna Murthy, Olga, Srirambhatla Nrisimha Sharma, Dr Raghu Rama Rao added.

Further, Raghu Rama Rao announced that the Raavi Sastri Sahitya Puraskar-2022 will be awarded to eminent writer Olga during the Satajayanti Mahotsava Sabha.

Treasurer GVRM Gopal said a special edition of 'Raavi Sastri - Akshara Spoorti' will be released on the occasion. He said there will be a drama 'Tommy Tommy Tommy' performed as a part of the centenary celebrations.