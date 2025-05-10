Rabi season paddy procurement set at 3.3 lakh MT

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu announced that the paddy procurement target for the Rabi 2024-25 season has been set at 3.30 lakh metric tonnes.

In a press release issued on Friday, he stated that by Friday, a total of 39,856 FTO (Farmer Transaction Order) coupons had been generated for procurement. So far, the district has procured 2,86,684.840 metric tonnes of paddy from 24,798 farmers. A sum of ₹550.26 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 31,582 FTO beneficiaries. The moisture content of the paddy has been considered up to 17%. Around 62 lakh gunny bags have been used by farmers for paddy procurement. The government’s minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is set at ₹2,300 per quintal for the common variety and ₹2,320 per quintal for the Grade A variety.

To ease the process for farmers during the scorching summer of the Rabi season, a facility has been provided for farmers to schedule their paddy procurement from home through WhatsApp number 7337359375. So far, 981 farmers have used this service to sell 12,817 metric tonnes of paddy. Additionally, 2,833 vehicles equipped with GPS devices are being used for the transportation of the procured paddy. Although the initial procurement target was 2.30 lakh metric tonnes, the target was revised upwards due to reports from agricultural officers indicating more paddy availability with farmers. The target was first increased by 30,000 metric tonnes and later by another 50,000 metric tonnes, resulting in the current target of 3.30 lakh metric tonnes. The JC said this increase has benefited an additional 3,302 farmers.