Radio Kisan Day celebrated

Kurnool: Radio Kisan Day was celebrated grandly at the Akashvani Kurnool centre, marking the launch of the‘Kisan Vani’project under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on Saturday. This initiative aims to provide farmers with valuable agricultural information through local radio stations across the country.

On the occassion,Akashvani Director Devara Botla Muralihighlighted the crucial role ofKisan Vaniprogrammes in bridging the gap between agricultural research and farmers. He acknowledged the support of research institutions, the Department of Agriculture, the Animal Husbandry Department, and the Fisheries Department in this effort.

Chief GuestLaxman Naik, Community Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Empowerment Organization and Chief Technology Innovation Officer for Natural Farming, emphasized thereliability of Akashvanias an agricultural information source. He noted that Akashvani remains the only medium that directlyreaches farmers at their doorstepwith essential farming updates.

Dr M Johnson, Associate Director of Research at the Nandyal Regional Agricultural Research Station, said radio has been instrumental indisseminating agricultural research and providing expert advice to farmers. He stressed the importance oflive phone-in programmes, which enable farmers to seek real-time solutions to their problems.

Dr P Sujathamma, Coordinator of the Yeruvaka Centre, stated that radio programmes play a key role inspreading agricultural awareness and innovations.Aruna Kumarifrom the Agriculture Department also highlighted theimportance of radio in delivering government schemes and welfare programmes to farmers.

Akashvani Agriculture Program OfficerG Chandrasekharconcluded by reaffirming that radio stations continue toserve the farming community with dedication and commitment.