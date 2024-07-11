Ragging strictly banned at BITS

Rayachoti (Annamayya district) : Bhaskar Institute of Technology and Science(BITS) is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and respectful learning environment for all students. Ragging is strictly prohibited in the institution and will not be tolerated in any form. BITS has issued a circular in this regard which outlines the college’s anti-ragging policy and the expectations for student conduct.

What is Ragging? Ragging includes any act, conduct, or practice by which a student is subjected to physical or psychological abuse or forced to do something that causes humiliation or embarrassment such as:

Verbal abuse or name-calling, Physical violence, forced participation in activities, damage to property, social exclusion.

Seriousness of ragging: Ragging is a serious offense that can have severe consequences for those involved.

Here are some potential outcomes:

Disciplinary action: Students found guilty of ragging can face disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion from the college.

Legal Action: Ragging is a punishable offense under Indian law. Students found guilty may face fines or imprisonment.

Impact on Future Prospects: A record of ragging can negatively impact a student’s future educational and professional opportunities.

Instructions for students: Treat all your fellow students with respect and dignity. Report any incident of ragging immediately to the college authorities.

Undertaking: All students enrolling in BITS will be required to submit an undertaking, along with their parents/guardians, stating their commitment to abideby the anti-ragging policy.

Reporting mechanisms: The college has established a robust mechanism for reporting ragging incidents. Students can report ragging to: The Anti-Ragging Committee, any faculty member and The College Principal.

The college management encourages all students to join them in creating a safe and positive learning environment for everyone.

Contact Information: For any questions or concerns regarding ragging, please contact: Dr ACS Reddy, Anti-Ragging Committee Chairperson on 079817 02122.