Raghurama Krishnam Raju Elected Unanimously as Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly
Highlights
Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The announcement was made by Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, confirming that Raju was elected unanimously, as only one nomination was filed for the position.
Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who previously won the 2019 election from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat, initially represented the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). However, shortly after his election, he became vocal in his dissent against the YSRCP government, marking a significant departure from party lines.
His election to the Deputy Speaker position is a notable development within the state assembly, as Raju's political journey continues to attract attention.
