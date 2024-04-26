Live
Just In
Raghurama Krishnam Raju Holds Election Campaign in Gollalakoderu, Garagaparru and Maipa Villages
MLA candidate Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who is contesting for Undi with the support of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, conducted an election campaign in the villages of Gollalakoderu, Garagaparru, and Maipa in Palakodera Mandal. The event took place earlier this morning and was attended by local constituents, as well as leaders and workers from the three supporting parties.
The campaign saw a strong turnout, with residents and party members gathering to show their support for Raju and the alliance. Telugu Desam Party West Godavari district president Mantena Ramaraju and Janasena Constituency Incharge Juthuga Nagaraju were also present at the event, rallying the crowd and emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election.
Raju addressed the crowd, highlighting his plans and priorities for the constituency if elected. He stressed the need for development and progress in the region, promising to work tirelessly to improve the lives of residents. The event concluded with enthusiastic chants and slogans in support of Raju and the alliance, as attendees expressed their excitement for the upcoming election.
Overall, the election campaign in Gollalakoderu, Garagaparru, and Maipa villages was a success, showcasing the unity and determination of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP as they work together to secure victory in the upcoming election.