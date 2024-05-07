Hyderabad students put up a good show in ICSE, ISC exams

Hyderabad: Hyderabad students scored good marks in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) (Class 12) exams, results of which were declared on Monday.

A majority of affiliated schools in the city have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, indicating an overall commendable performance by students this year compared to the previous year. Among the top scorers was Piya Jaju from Nasr School, Khairatabad, who secured 99.6 per cent, Bavuna Anshul Ram from St. Joseph's School, Malakpet secured 99.2%, Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya from Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, who secured 99 per cent.

Johnson Grammar School achieved 100% results. Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya emerged as the school topper in ICSE securing 99% while Lakkadi Hridaya, the ISC school topper in the Science stream secured 95.5% and Sanjeevani Chandana Basu, the ISC Commerce topper secured 91.3 %, said Srabanti Basu, principal, Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur Road, Nacharam.

Interestingly, even this year, in Hyderabad Public School, girls secured more marks than boys in both ICSE and ISC. In ICSE, (class 10) exams, 183 students out of 236 secured distinctions, said senior officer of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

Students of Nasr Boys performed well in the ISCE class X & XII Board examination, said a senior officer of Nasr Boys, Gachibowli.