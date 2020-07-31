Raghurama Krishnam Raju writes to CM YS Jagan, urges to hold special Puja's at temples across AP
YSRCP Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that the Bhumi Puja ceremony to be held on August 5 for the construction of Ramalayam in Ayodhya will be a milestone in the history of India.
He also said that the Bhumi Puja program should be telecasted live on the SVBC channel under the auspices of TTD. Raghurama Krishnam Raju wrote a letter asking CM Jagan to direct the endowments department to hold the pujas. Raghurama Krishnam Raju also wrote a letter to CM YS Jagan recently and urged the AP government to organize the centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao in a grand manner.
He suggested that it would be better to hold centenary celebrations and asserted that it would help the party in getting mileage and accolades from Telugu people. He recalled that after the death of PV in 2004, the Hyderabad Necklace Road area where his funeral was held was renamed as PV Ghat by the late leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Raghurama Raju also pointed out that the Telangana government is organizing the PV centenary celebrations.