Railway athlete bags bronze medal

Vijayawada : (NTR district) Senior Commercial Clerk G Karthika bagged bronze medal in triple jump event at the National Inter-State Senior Athletic Championship held at Chennai on Tuesday. G Karthika represented Andhra Pradesh at athletic championship on June 10. Karthika jumped a distance of 13.25 metres to secure third place in the championship organised by Athletic Federation of India.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan and railway officials M Srikath, D Srinivasa Rao, Vavilapalli Rambabu, and Valleswara B Tokkala congratulated G Karthika for her exemplary performance at the athletic championship.

