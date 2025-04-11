Railway Board addl member inspects Vizag station

Visakhapatnam: Additional member (Revenue) of Railway Board Nawal K Srivastava reviewed various passenger amenities, non-fare revenue (NFR) initiatives and key operational offices at the station, inspecting Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Thursday.

Accompanied by P Ramachandra Rao, Finance Advisor Chief Accounts officer (Traffic), ECoR, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Operations), E. Santharam, ADRM (Infrastructure) and other senior officials, Dr. Nawal Srivastava interacted with officials and staff to assess and review the innovative revenue-generation models and projects implemented by the division to enhance overall railway revenue.

Later, Dr Srivastava held a meeting with Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division, along with branch officers at the DRM Office. The meeting focused on reviewing the Division’s revenue-generating activities, particularly non-fare revenue projects and other innovative models. Waltair division delivered a detailed presentation showcasing their initiatives and achievements in the domain.