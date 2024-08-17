Railways allows UPI payments at ticket counters

Rajamahendravaram : In line with the policy decision to implement Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments across railway stations, QR code scanners have been introduced at the ticket counters of Rajahmundry Railway Station.

These scanners are now available at both the automatic ticket vending machines and all ticket counters as well.

While UPI payments have become very common across the country, including RTC services, this system had not been implemented for railway ticket purchases until now, causing inconvenience for passengers. Although UPI payments were experimentally introduced at some railway stations a few months ago, this marks the first time that QR code scanning has been available.

According to Railway officials, on March 21, QR codes were experimentally introduced at 14 major stations within the South Central Railway zone. After installing scanners at 31 counters and conducting a thorough study on cashless transactions, the system is now being implemented at all stations.



The slogan promoting cashless transactions at railway stations is not new; the railways adopted this idea six years ago, directing that all shops on station platforms should follow digital payment methods.

There were even warnings that action would be taken against those who rejected UPI payments from passengers. However, it took more than five years for this system to be implemented in railway ticket sales.Despite UPI payments being available everywhere, many passengers have faced difficulties, often standing in long queues only to discover that QR scanners were not available, forcing them to run to ATMs.

Though digital payment methods through debit cards were introduced for some time, the introduction of QR code scanners by the railways is a welcome development for passengers.

