Rain putS normal life out of gear in Nellore

Nellore: Under the influence of Ditwah storm, Nellore district has witnessed widespread rains since Saturday night. According to the Metereriological department reports as many as 30 mandals against total 38 mandals in the district registered rain fall remaining 8 were recorded Zero rain fall. Podalakur mandal has received 15mm highest, while TP Gudur mandal located in the coastal belt lowest with 1.0mm rain fall.

MeT department officials disclosed that there is possibility of heavy rains on Sunday night. Following Orange alert declared by the MeT department, the administration ensured all precautionary measures to rescue the people especially in 12 coastal mandals and alerted the revenue and police officials at their respective areas.

A control room has been set up at collectorate with the numbers 0861- 2331261, 7995576699.

In a press note released, Joint Collector who is also an incharge Collector for Nellore district Venkateswarlu appealed the people not to come out of their house unless in case of emergency. He appealed to fishermen not to venture in the sea until normalcy is restored.

In the wake of ongoing rains district administration has declared holiday for all educational institutions on Monday.

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy conducted tele conference with officials ordered them to be alert.

On this occasion, he enquired about inflow and out flow details of Somasila, Kandaleru, Nellore, Sangam barrages in the district.

The minister has directed the irrigation officials to be alert over Boggeru, Beeraperu, streams located in Atmakur constituency as the water may over flow at any time ultimately leads to inundation of surrounding villages.