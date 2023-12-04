Rain throws life out of gear

Nellore: Normal life was paralysed in several parts of Nellore district including the city with no let-up following incessant rains that have been battering since Saturday night.

According to Meteorological department, Nellore rural mandal has registered 169 mm and highest rain fall of 1.2 mm was recorded in Vinjamuru mandal on Sunday. Neither human nor cattle loss has been reported so far, following the precautionary measures initiated by the district administration.

Low-lying areas in the city like CRP Donka, YSR Nagar, Dikus Nagar, Sundaraiah Nagar, Gurralamadugu Sangam, Gandhi Girijana Colony, BV Nagar etc were inundated in rainwater. The municipal administration has arranged JCB vehicles to remove garbage in irrigation canals.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat visited low-lying areas and inspected desilting works.

About 100 villages in nine coastal mandals like Kavali, Indukurupet, Alluru, TDP Gudur, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru, Ramayapatnam, Koduru, Muthukuru were put on high alert as the sea has turned ferocious with high velocity of winds and waves.

District Collector M Harinarayanan visited Iskapalle village of Alluru mandal and appealed people to voluntarily shift to rehabilitation centres as there is a possibility of blowing strong winds in the nest two days. He appealed fishermen not to venture into the sea until December 7.

Meanwhile, following the predictions of MET department that the Cyclone may cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, South Central Railways is preparing to meet any eventuality with the threat of railway tracks getting washed away.

Superentendent of Police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy visited Tummalapenta village of Kavali rural mandal and ordered the fishermen not to venture into the sea. He said that police were deployed in big numbers in coastal villages as they were available 24×7 to rescue people. He urged people to contact 112/100 or police helpline WhatsApp number 9392903413 in case of

emergency.