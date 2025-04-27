Rains and thunderstorms forecasted for AP and Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a bulletin indicating that light to moderate rains are anticipated across the Telugu states, including Yanam and Rayalaseema, throughout the week. The expected conditions will also include thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, and potentially increasing to 50 km/h during storms.

Specifically, the IMD has highlighted the likelihood of heavy rains in select areas of the north coast and Yanam. In Andhra Pradesh, particularly in coastal regions and Rayalaseema, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected. Telangana, including Hyderabad, may experience light rains with thunder and lightning by the evening.

These weather patterns are projected to offer some respite from the ongoing heat wave, though officials have urged caution among the public, advising people against seeking shelter under trees during storms.

Satellite predictions suggest that moderate rains will commence in North Telangana on Sunday morning, followed by rainfall in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas continuing until 8 pm. The meteorological forecasts indicate that cloud cover will persist across Telangana throughout the day, with winds providing some relief from the heat.

The prolonged rainfall is attributed to rising temperatures in the Indian Ocean, which are generating cloud formations moving towards Kerala, and subsequently towards Karnataka and Telangana. Should rainfall not occur imminently in Telangana, the clouds are expected to drift towards Andhra Pradesh. This dynamic weather system resembles a vortex, although it does not categorize as a cyclone; nevertheless, the intensity of the gusty winds is expected to be significant. As such, the current weather conditions are likely to persist for the entire week.