Rains continue to lash Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Respite seems to be far from sight as Visakhapatnam witnessed rains for the past four days.

While parts of the city witness downpour, some localities continue to be dry. Office goers and students find it difficult to wade through rain-stagnated roads.

Business came to a standstill for roadside vendors as they could not resume work for the fourth consecutive day.

A number of localities such as Sheelanagar, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Vepagunta, Gopalapatnam, Madhurawada, Kommadi, Poorna Market, Gnanapuram, Chavulamadham and other low-lying areas were waterlogged.

It’s a horrendous task for the commuters passing through roads that are lined up with potholes. However, stalls that sell steamed corn and piping hot fritters witnessed a brisk business in the past few days.

A number of junctions in the city, including Jagadamba, Satyam, MVP Colony double road, railway station road, Gajuwaka, Kancharapalem and Kurmannapalem among others, witnessed traffic snarls.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. As the low-pressure over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal off north AP and south Odisha coasts due to the cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6-km above the mean sea level, it is likely to move north-westwards across north AP and south Odisha coasts.