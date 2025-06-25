Rains forecasted for Telangana and AP due to depressions

A surface depression has developed over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, affecting the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh and the southern Odisha coasts, with altitudes recorded between 5.8 to 7.6 km above mean sea level. Another depression has formed over south Jharkhand and neighbouring areas at an altitude of 3.1 to 7.6 km. As a result, the Meteorological Department predicts winds are likely to blow from the west and southwest across Telangana.

Officials have warned of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain districts of Telangana today and tomorrow. Specifically, moderate rains with thunder and lightning are expected to hit isolated areas in Adilabad, Komarambhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Kamareddy.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has also reported that light to moderate rains are likely at many locations across the Parvatipuram Manyam district today due to the influence of a surface circulation. Additionally, light rain is anticipated in several districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.