Rains hit normal life in Nellore

Nellore: The non-stop moderate rains occurring under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah hit normal life badly in several areas including Nellore city on Monday.

According to India Mereological Department (IMD) reports, as many as 30 mandals against the total 36 have received 6 mm average rainfall. Among them, Nellore city registered the highest – 34 mm, while Anumasamudrampeta (AS Peta) recorded lowest of 1 mm rainfall.

Pennar river is flowing rigorously while all water bodies including rainfed tanks are brimming dangerously.

The administration has alerted local revenue and police to be very cautious and initiate precautionary measures as there is possibility of occurring breaches to rivulets, streams, and tanks constructed during British rule, about 300 years ago, in the district.

According to irrigation department, as on Monday Somasila reservoir witnessing 68.786 tmcft against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 77.988 tmcft. In view of avoiding inundation of nearby villages, officials are releasing water into the sea through Pennar river.

Pennar river in Nellore city flowing at dangerous level. If the situation continues for another day, there is a possibility of Kisan Nagar, Ranganayukula Peta, Janardhan Reddy colony and Pallepadu, located on river banks getting marooned.

Low lying areas in Nellore city, including Sundaraiah Colony, Gurralamadugu Sangam, Chandrababu Nagar, YSR Colony and Vepadoruvu inundated in rainwater. City had witnessed overflow of drain water due to incomplete underground drainage.

Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy monitoring the situation by staying in the city.

Minister Narayana appealed to the people living in catchment areas of Pennar river under Somasila reservoirs to be very alert and rush to safer lands. Minister Ramanarayana Reddy enquired the situation at Samgam and Nellore Barrages and directed officials to be ready to rescue people in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, following the directions of SP Ajitha Vejendla, police kept a vigil at streams and rivulets to stop people from crossing them. However, there was no reports of loss human, cattle and property so far.