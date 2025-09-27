Rains: HM orders setting up of control rooms

Vijayawada: Inview of the deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, the state government has gone on high alert. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. home minister Vangalapudi Anitha conducted a review meeting with district collectors on the preparedness measures.

During the meeting, the minister directed officials to remain fully prepared at the ground level to handle any emergency situation effectively. She instructed all districts to set up control rooms and install warning boards in vulnerable areas.

The government noted that some regions of the state are already experiencing rainfall due to the system’s impact. The meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rains, particularly in Coastal Andhra, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

Minister Anitha further directed that NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire services personnel be kept on standby for relief operations. She also issued a strict advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Appealing to the public, she urged people to remain cautious during the rainy season, avoid crossing overflowing canals or roads, and stay away from trees or dilapidated buildings during strong winds. She emphasised that citizens should strictly follow government advisories and contact local officials or control rooms in case of emergencies.