Rains lash Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram/Kakinada: After a brief lapse, heavy rains lashed Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada again inundating various colonies on Friday.

In Rajamahendravaram, Aryapuram, Krishna Nagar, Tummalava, Kambalacheruvu, Hi-Tech Bus Shelter, Ramakrishna Nagar, Savitri Nagar, Hukumpeta and other colonies were flooded.

Rain water has reached the city's landfills since it cannot be pumped into river Godavari when it is in spate. Pedestrians and motorists faced many difficulties as various junctions and roads are full of potholes and were waterlogged. Drains were also overflowing. In Kakinada district, low-lying areas were inundated with knee deep water. Several roads were inundated with rain and drainage water.

Transport services were badly hit. Roads getting flooded in the smart city is not new, but this time water-logging was for hours together causing problems for the road users.

People of Main Road, Cinema Road, Ramaraopet, Suryaraopet, Jagannaickpur, 100 Building Center, Dairy Farm and other areas were inundated. Similarly, low-lying areas like the U Kothapalli, Pithapuram , Pedapudi and outskirts were inundated.

In Peddapuram, sewage water was overflowing on the roads. Pedestrians and vehicle users faced tough time. People in low-lying areas faced hardships as power was shut down as a precautionary measure.