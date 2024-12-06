Rains likely in AP amid expected low pressure area in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding a new low pressure area that is set to form in the Bay of Bengal. Just as residents in southern regions were celebrating the weakening of Cyclone Fengal, which had recently moved into the Arabian Sea, concerns are rising again with this new development.

On Friday, the Meteorological Department announced that the upcoming low pressure system is expected to develop by December 7, potentially evolving into a cyclone. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that by December 12, the system will likely move northwestward, impacting the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast. This prediction has already resulted in varying weather conditions across regions, with moderate rains anticipated in several districts of Telangana.

In Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms are likely on Friday, as per local meteorological officials. The IMD has also alerted residents in the south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu about expected rainfall on December 12 and 13, emphasizing that strong winds and rough seas can be expected along the coast. Fishermen are strongly advised against venturing into the waters during this period.

Meanwhile, districts such as Nellore, Tirupati, and the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh have begun to recuperate from the effects of Cyclone Fengal. Farmers, however, remain anxious about the weather changes, with the new low pressure area raising concerns over crop viability. As a precaution, many are selling their produce at current prices, uncertain of future water availability.

In conjunction with these weather patterns, the state of Andhra Pradesh is also bracing for light to moderate rains today and tomorrow, with thunderstorms and lightning predicted in various areas. As the region prepares for potential disruptions, residents are urged to stay informed and heed the advice of meteorological officials.