Rains with thunderstorms likely across AP for next 3 days

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across the State over the next three days, due to the influence of a surface circulation and trough system.

According to APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain, scattered moderate rains with lightning are likely tonight in Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts.

On Friday (March 20), widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected across Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, scattered rainfall with lightning is likely in districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram and Prakasam, while light rains are expected elsewhere. On Sunday, isolated light to moderate rains with lightning are forecast in North Andhra and coastal districts, with light rainfall in remaining areas.

In view of the unseasonal weather, farmers have been advised to protect harvested and drying crops such as black gram, chilli and turmeric from exposure to rain.

The public has been urged to remain alert during thunderstorms. Authorities cautioned people not to take shelter under trees or stay in open fields during lightning and advised minimising the use of electronic devices indoors during severe weather. Officials said the situation will be closely monitored, and further updates will be issued as required.