Rajahmundry station to be upgraded as world-class facility

Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari has announced that the Rajahmundry Railway Station will be upgraded into a world-class facility.

During a two-hour long meeting on Saturday with DRM Narendra A Patil and other officials, Purandeswari discussed the plans for the station’s development and modernisation works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 250 crore which has already been sanctioned by the Union government.

The meeting was attended by Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and other local leaders, who offered their suggestions.

Later, speaking to the media, Purandeswari said that the aspirations and feedback from the people regarding the station’s development have been fully conveyed to the authorities.

With approximately 33,000 passengers currently using the station daily, the goal is to accommodate up to 100,000 passengers over the next 50 years.

The plan includes not only modernisation but also improved amenities for passengers. Two foot-over-bridges will be constructed to ensure connectivity across all platforms, and a food plaza and waiting rooms will be added.

Development works are expected to be completed by January 2027, taking into account the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, Purandeswari said.

She also requested additional train halts at Kovvur and Anaparthi stations. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded quickly after a recent discussion in Delhi, sending a team of officials to address the issues, Purandeswari noted. She expressed her gratitude to Minister Vaishnaw for his prompt action.

DRM Narendra A Patil confirmed that the suggestions from the MP and MLAs have been noted and that efforts will be made to develop the station, including improvements on the eastern side. He also stated that heavy vehicles will be strictly banned on the Rajahmundry road-cum-rail bridge and they have already clarified to the district administration.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary mentioned plans to widen the East Railway Station Road and develop the Havelock Bridge as a tourist attraction. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy sought the development of Bikkavolu Railway Station and the construction of an railway-over-bridge (RoB) near Kesavaram.