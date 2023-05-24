Rajamahendravaram: 120 acres for Mahanadu vehicle parking

Rajamahendravaram: About 120 acres between Morampudi Centre in Rajamahendravaram and Vemagiri is earmarked for vehicle parking during TDP Mahanadu, scheduled to be organised on May 27 and 28.

Lakhs of party leaders, activists and fans would flock Rajahmundry from different areas. In this background, the police officials suggested TDP Politburo member and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary to take appropriate measures to ensure adequate space for vehicle parking and not to disturb regular traffic on national highway.

Speaking about this, MLA Gorantla informed that arrangements have been made for parking vehicles in 120 acres of private land from Morampudi to Vemagiri. He said a committee was formed for the management of Mahanadu has been entrusted with the tasks of traffic regulation and allotment of parking spaces.

The police also asked TDP leaders to submit no-objection documents from the owners of the selected lands for parking areas. Police personnel claimed that 200 vehicles can be parked on one acre. As per this calculation, 24,000 cars can be parked on 120 acres.

However, according to the estimation about the number of delegates coming to Mahanadu, police are expecting more than 30,000 vehicles and suggested TDP leaders to increase parking accommodation.

The Mahanadu meeting of representatives and public meeting venues are prepared in Dowleswaram and Vemagiri areas. As both these places are adjacent to the national highway, there will be an increase in traffic, which may make vehicles to get stuck on the national highway.

MLA Butchaiah Chowdary discussed the issue with Kadiyam CI Tilak and Dowleswaram CI Manga Devi. He also spoke with SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy over phone.

Due to the recent developments, the TDP leaders suspect that there is a possibility that the vehicles coming to Mahanadu will be stopped by the police away from Rajahmundry on the pretext of traffic congestion. They are seriously discussing alternative ways to face this

problem.