Rajamahendravaram: 269 candidates selected at job fest

Rajamahendravaram: A Job Fest-2024 was organised at the Government Autonomous College, Rajamahendravaram under the joint auspices of Jawahar Knowledge Centre, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Nodal Resource Centre, and Nirman Corporation on Tuesday.

As many as 750 students from 10 nodal resource centres attended the job fest and about 24 companies from various sectors like banking, logistics, pharmacy, IT, etc., participated in the job fest.

The fest was inaugurated by the principal of the college Dr Ramachandra RK. Presiding over the meeting, he said that the programme was organised to help students leave the college with a degree and a job appointment letter simultaneously.

B Sobha Rani, RJD, Zone-1 and 2 Divisions of Collegiate Education Department attended the programme as chief guest.

Nirman Organisation Coordinator Sridhar, JKC Coordinator Dr B Harinath Reddy, NRC Coordinator Ch Sanjeev and Government College Academic Cell Coordinator Dr D Sanjeev, Vice-Principal S Shastri, College faculty, non-teaching staff, and students participated. NRC coordinator Sanjeev said that 269 students were selected for jobs.