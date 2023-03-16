Rajamahendravaram: Action plan to meet drinking water scarcity in summer

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that necessary arrangements should be made with an advance action plan so that there is no shortage of drinking water for people during the summer. She ordered the officials concerned to chalk out an action plan immediately.

She addressed a review meeting at the Collectorate with the officials of municipal, mandal parishad and various departments on the special action plan for meeting the drinking water crisis here on Wednesday.

The Collector informed the Meteorological department has already issued a warning that the intensity of the temperature will be high this summer. In this background, keeping in mind the severity of the coming summer, measures should be taken to prevent the problem of drinking water across the district. Early measures should be taken to prevent water shortage in the villages, she directed the officials.

She told the officials that freshwater tanks and ponds in city, municipal and rural areas should be filled by the end of this month. The officials were further instructed that bore wells and hand pumps should be repaired in the identified areas in the district. The condition of the freshwater tanks, and leakages if any, should be examined immediately and the tanks should be repaired and cleaned where necessary, she said.

Water kiosks (Chalivendrams) should be set up with the help of donors in areas where the availability of drinking water is low. Similarly, she wants to take special measures like setting up water tubs to provide drinking water facilities for cattle and other animals in villages. The Collector said that steps should be taken to ensure that the RO plants across the district are functioning at full capacity.

The RWS officials were directed to immediately carry out repairs to hand pumps if any. People were advised to be alert and take protection measures in case of heat waves due to increasing intensity of temperature for the past few days. It is said that medicines required for the treatment of those affected by heat waves have been kept ready in government hospitals.

In this meeting, DLDO P Veena Devi also participated.