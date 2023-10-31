Live
Rajamahendravaram: AKNU students selected for NSS pre-R-Day parade
Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju said that five girl students from AKNU have been selected for West Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp. Five students, who excelled in the Pre-Republic Day parade women’s camp held recently at the university level, were selected for the West Zone level. West Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade will be held at KL University, Vijayawada, he said.
The V-C congratulated D Nissi Priyanka (Aditya Degree College, Kakinada), T Aparanjitha (Ideal College, Kakinada), K Taruni (Aditya Degree College, Tuni), E Geethika Devi (SKSD Women’s College, Tanuku) and R Nageswari (Aditya Degree College, Rajahmundry), who were selected for West Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp. The V-C said that the students, who show merit in this camp, which will be held for ten days, will be selected for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi from January 1 to 31.
AKNU Registrar G Sudhakar, NSS Coordinator Y Srinivasa Rao and others participated