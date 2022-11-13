Rajamahendravaram: Bullock cart running race termed a great symbol of Telugu culture

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Under the auspices of Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Head of GSLl Hospitals, State-level bullock running competition was held on Sunday at Vadisaleru village under Anaparthi constituency. The competitions were organised in memory of Ganni Satyanarayana Murthy, father of Dr Bhaskara Rao.

Anaparthi MLA Dr Satthi Surya Narayana Reddy and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram attended as the chief guests. They appreciated Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao for conducting these competitions every year with the good intention of preserving our culture. They said that such cultural activities will divert the youth into good paths, who are being exposed to western culture in the name of entertainment.

Many farmers from several districts across the State brought their bullocks to these competitions. The commitment and special techniques shown by many farmers in the way of rearing and training the bullocks with utmost care were seen with interest by the visitors who came to the competitions. "Everyone should work hard to protect our Telugu culture and traditions, which are dying. Bullock running competitions are a symbol of our traditional culture," they added.

The MLA and MP said that the government provides adequate incentives for dairy farmers in cattle feeding. The organisers thanked the farmers from different districts of the state for participating in the competitions.

Villagers of Vadisaleru and surrounding areas, political leaders of various parties, and farmers participated in the programme.