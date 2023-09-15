Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Superintendent Rahul is going on 4-day leave

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Superintendent Rahul is going on leave from Friday giving anxious moments to the TDP.

Coastal Andhra Jails Department DIG Ravi Kiran has been given an additional charge as Jail Superintendent in his place.

Many suspicions are being raised as to what could be the reason behind the jail

superintendent going on leave at the time TDP supremo and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu was on judicial remand in the jail.

Meanwhile Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari expressed her displeasure over the facilities provided in the jail.

In the past, TDP leaders Adireddy Apparao and his son Vasu were remanded in the same jail. At that time, there was massive publicity that the then superintendent was suddenly transferred for political reasons. In this background, suspicions have arisen that even now the superintendent is being sent on leave for political reasons. However, Superintendent Rahul is going on leave for four days as his wife is unwell.