Rajamahendravaram: Cinema halls reluctant to run shows during pandemic

Rajamahendravaram: Festivals could be good occasion for the movie buffs to visit the cinema halls and the theatres would be doing brisk business with house full.

But these things seem to be the story of the past. Many festivals came during the past seven months but they could enjoy seeing movies as all cinema halls are still closed.

Thought the government has given permission to open film theatres with 50 per cent occupancy, the management of cinema halls are not are not coming forward to run theatres.

Theatre owners incurred huge loss during the last eight months with the closure of theatres due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, they are doubtful about the people would see movies if they open theatres. In addition, there are no new movies ready for release.

According to a theatre owner, in all aspects heavy loss was incurred and aircondition systems damaged in some theatres for not using them.

Because of it, it is inevitable to run air condition machines for some time to avoid loss and the electricity bills are also another headache to theatre owners. Meanwhile, every theatre management is maintaining minimum staff which is inevitable.

It is a big task for theatre owners to come out from the losses incurred due to the coronavirus and before opening theatres it is better to think twice or thrice. It was planned to open theatres by Diwali. Now it is postponed.

There are nearly 190 theatres in the district and eleven theatres in the city.