Rajamahendravaram: Civic chief Abhishkit Kishore inspects sanitation

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishkit Kishore inspected ongoing sanitation works in 17th, 18th and 19th divisions on Sunday.

He directed the officials to take up sanitation works twice in a dayand bleaching works in containment zones regularly. Drain water shouldnot be stagnated in the drains, he ordered.

Corporation is giving importance for sanitation in the city whichis need of the hour, he added. Superintending engineer Om Prakash, sanitary supervisor I SrinivasaRao and others were present.