Rajamahendravaram: CM Jagan recalls association with Jakkampudi

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy paid rich tributes to former minister Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao at his camp office in Tadepalli in connection with Rao's birth anniversary on Thursday.



The Chief Minister recalled his association with Rao and said his death is a great loss to the party and he strived for the wellbeing of people until his last breath. MP Vijay Sai Reddy, Ministers Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, Perni Nani, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Jakkampudi Ganesh, Narsapur MLA Mudunuri Prasad Raju and others were present.