Rajamahendravaram: Cotton barrage filled to the brim excess water released to sea

Rajamahendravaram: About 22.58 lakh cusecs of floodwater is being released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and the water level at the barrage is 19.90 feet.



At Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage 30 lakh cusecs of flood water was released into the sea during 1953.

In 1958 floods, 19.96 lakh cusecs was released, in 1959 floods 21.42 lakh cusecs, in 1986 floods 35.06 lakh cusecs, in 1990 floods 27.88 lakh cusecs, in 1994 floods 22.67 lakh cusecs, in 2000 floods 19,89 lakh cusecs, in 2005 floods 22.08 lakh cusecs, in 2006 floods 28.50 lakh cusecs, in 2010 floods 20,50 lakh cusecs and in 2013 floods 21.18 lakh cusecs was released. At present, the floodwater is moving steadily and it will recede by Tuesday night.