Rajamahendravaram: Dayananda Digvijayam book released

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao released a book translated into Telugu from Sanskrit 'Dayananda Digvijayam' at a special programme here on Thursday. The programme was organised by Nannaya Study Centre, Nannaya Bharati library.

On the occasion, the V-C said that the Dayananda Digvijayam is a Sanskrit poem written in 1881 AD by a poet named Akhilananda Sharma. Dr Palakodeti Jagannath Rao translated this Sanskrit poem into Telugu. He studied at Andhra University and got Ph D from Krishnadevaraya University. He has served as a Telugu lecturer in various Government colleges of the state.

Dayananda Saraswati was born in 1824 and travelled all over North India till 1883 and carried out the Vedic movement. This work describes the success stories of Dayananda, the V-C said. This book will be available in Nannaya Bharati Donor Library of Adikavi Nannaya University.

Dr Talari Vasu, Coordinator of Nannaya Bharati Books Wing, organised the programme. Chilakamarthi Foundation organiser Perumalla Raghunath, president of Telugu department Dr KVND Varaprasad, Nannaya Adhyayana Kendra Faculty Associate Dr K Rajarajeswari Devi and others participated in the programme.