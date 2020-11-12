Rajamahendravaram: Denizens request to open parks

Rajamahendravaram: Play material in various parks in the city were not in use for last eight months as municipal corporation closed all parks due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Kambalatank park, PV Narsimha Rao park, Gandhi park, Syamalamba park, municipal park, AB Nageswara Rao park etc in various places of the city wore a deserted look due to coronavirus effect. Because of non-usage of play material some of them are in damaged condition in the parks.

Along with cinema halls, parks also are closed in the city which are the only entertainment to the people in the city. Many parents with their children used to spend time in the parks in evenings and elders and youth also busy in gyms arranged in the parks.

A senior citizen M Raju said he used to go for a walk in Kambalatank park and now stopped it as the park was closed and asked the corporation to open all the parks in the city.

A teacher K Kanaka Raju said cinema halls, bars, hotels and restaurants and educational institutions etc were opened with instructions to follow Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. The parks can also be opened on the same lines for some time both morning and evening, he added.