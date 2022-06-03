Rajamahendravaram: Disha app made AP role model for country, says Minister

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): BC Welfare, I&PR, Cinematography Minister Ch Venu Gopala Krishna said the State has become ideal for the country through Disha app, which has given protection and assurance to women.

A seminar on Women's Commission Annual Activity - 2022 held at Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram here on Thursday. Participating as a chief guest, Minister Venugopal Krishna described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a leader, who has the idea of empowering women. Jagan is the only Chief Minister to implement all welfare schemes in the name of women, he said. The Minister called upon the women to make use of information technology.

Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who presided over the programme, said Disha app has increased protection for women. Society should respond collectively to stop crimes and attacks on women.

CID Additional SP KGV Saritha said women are at the forefront of national human resources. Saritha said every woman should realize the power within her.

AKNU Affiliated Colleges Management Association honorary president TK Visweswara Reddy, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, YSRCP leader Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Rajahmahendri Women's College Principal T Satya Soundarya, Rajahmundry Bar Association President I Sivaprasad, students Ch Kavya and Kiranmayi spoke on the occasion.