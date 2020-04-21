Rajamahendravaram: District administration declares six areas as containment zones

Rajamahendravaram: All the roads to the city have been closed following declaration of six containment zones. The district administration declared the containment zones as six coronavirus positive cases were reported from Managalavarupeta three days ago. The urban police declared Managalavarupeta, Santhinagar, Municipal Colony, Naraynapuram,Vambay Houses area, Ava Vambay Houses colony and Veerabhadrapuram as containment buffer zones in the city.

Important roads from Tadithota Junctin to Kotipalli Bus Station, from Syamala theatre to Vegetable Market and Jampeta Centre to Tadithota centre were barricaded.

The police, however, are allowing the people to move in public places between 6 am and 10 am only. Meanwhile, the government is taking steps to supply essential commodities at the doorstep in the people in the containment zones.