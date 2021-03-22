Rajamahendravaram: Education department blacklists 26 private schools

Rajamahendravaram: The Education Department cracked whip on 26 private high schools by blacklisting them as the school managements failed to renew their recognition before due date by submitting necessary documents. Their recognition will becancelled permanently.



The recognition of respective schools expires with this academic year. At present,three lakhs students are studying in 700 private schools in the district. Many of the schoolsare running without following the government guidelines and they not even playgroundsetc. With this, the government checked the facilities and blacklisted 26 schools.

To get renewal, the private school managements should submit various certificates from the Firesafety Department stating that the respective school having fire safety equipment, civil engineer certificate relating to school building quality, playground, lease deed with respective building owner, no objection certificate from the local residents and certificate from

municipal corporation about sanitation. According to an official of the Education department, the schools which failed to revive their renewals will be seized along with imposing heavy fines. The department cannot be a mere spectator if the private schools violate the rules, he said.