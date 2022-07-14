  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Ex-MP Harsha Kumar placed under house arrest

Police preventing former MP GV Harsha Kumar from going to Ravulapalem at his house in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday
x

Police preventing former MP GV Harsha Kumar from going to Ravulapalem at his house in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday

Highlights

Former MP JV Harsha Kumar criticised the State government for suppressing people’s right to peaceful protest as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Former MP JV Harsha Kumar criticised the State government for suppressing people's right to peaceful protest as guaranteed by the Constitution. Alleging that Ravulapalem police illegally arrested Dalit youths with false cases, Harsha Kumar planned to stage a protest in Ravulapalem and was about to go to Ravulapalem from his house in Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

At the same time, Rajamahendravaram three-town CI G Madhubabu and SI KV Rama Rao reached his house and said that he was placed under house arrest as a precautionary measure.

Harsha Kumar was as 18 Dalit youths were illegally prosecuted and their lives were being destroyed. He questioned why the government has not taken any action against Ravulapalem CI and SI so far. He demanded immediate suspension of both and a judicial inquiry.

The former MP requested the government to drop the illegal cases filed against students. It was alleged that 600 youths have been arrested recently in Ravulapalem and Atreyapuram police stations in Konaseema.

Congress leaders Talluri Vijay Kumar, GV Sriraj, Mala Mahanadu leader Erra Ramakrishna and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X