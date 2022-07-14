Rajamahendravaram: Ex-MP Harsha Kumar placed under house arrest

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Former MP JV Harsha Kumar criticised the State government for suppressing people's right to peaceful protest as guaranteed by the Constitution. Alleging that Ravulapalem police illegally arrested Dalit youths with false cases, Harsha Kumar planned to stage a protest in Ravulapalem and was about to go to Ravulapalem from his house in Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

At the same time, Rajamahendravaram three-town CI G Madhubabu and SI KV Rama Rao reached his house and said that he was placed under house arrest as a precautionary measure.

Harsha Kumar was as 18 Dalit youths were illegally prosecuted and their lives were being destroyed. He questioned why the government has not taken any action against Ravulapalem CI and SI so far. He demanded immediate suspension of both and a judicial inquiry.

The former MP requested the government to drop the illegal cases filed against students. It was alleged that 600 youths have been arrested recently in Ravulapalem and Atreyapuram police stations in Konaseema.

Congress leaders Talluri Vijay Kumar, GV Sriraj, Mala Mahanadu leader Erra Ramakrishna and others were present on the occasion.