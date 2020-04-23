Rajamahendravaram: Four new Covid-19 positive cases in city

Rajamahendravaram: Four new coronavirus positive cases were identified at Jendapanza road and nearby Bestavari Veedhi on Wednesday night. With this, the total number of cases in the city increased to 16.



According to Municipal Commissioner Abishikt Kishore, a radius of a kilometre from Jendapanza road was declared as containment area. Traffic was banned in the area and barricades were put up.

To avoid inconvenience to the people in the area, some grocery and milk shops remain open. The Municipal Corporation is spraying sodium hypochlorite in the area. Meanwhile a round-the-clock control room at Fortgate with phone numbers 0883-2421498 and 95023 81111 was opened and the people can call the control room, if they have any problem.

ANMs and Asha workers are taking care of the area. Earlier, in Mangalavarapupeta area also six cases were registered and the corporation is taking necessary measures to combat the pandemic, he averred.

Meanwhile, the police department is also implementing restrictions in the city and not allowing the people to move after 10 am.

Barricades were arranged at all important junctions and roads in the city were also closed. Urban Superintendent of Police Shemushi Bajpayee is monitoring the situation.