Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram police on Saturday arrested Shaik Nagur Meeravali alias Nagur alias Abhiram Reddy, a financial criminal who cheated women in East Godavari district as well as other districts.



The police recovered a sum of Rs 10 lakh from him. Additional SP M Rajani said that cases have been registered against

Meeravali at many police stations in East Godavari and other districts and he had cheated several people in Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts during the last 13 years.

She said that he went to jail many times and some cases against him were under investigation.

His modus operandi is to rob money from innocent women who come to the banks by telling them that he is a bank employee and giving them fake receipts for the money taken from them. He also collected money from gullible people by stating that he is a municipal employee and that he would ensure allotment of government houses for them.

Following the orders issued by District SP P Jagdeesh to monitor the movements of old criminals, under the leadership of South Zone DSP K Srinivasulu and Kovvur DSP V S N Verma, sub-inspectors T Ganesh, G V V Satyanarayana, P Ravindra Babu and other officers caught him during the surveillance.