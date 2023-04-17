Rajamahendravaram: Fund `100 per month to save steel plant says Ex CBI JD Lakshminarayana

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana said the collection of crowdfunding for the preservation of Visakha Steel Plant will be started from Amalapuram. Speaking to the media in Amalapuram on Monday, he explained that there are 8.5 crore people in the State and if everyone can give Rs 100, they will get Rs 850 crore per month. "If we can give Rs 850 crore per month for four months, the Visakhapatnam steel plant will be in our hands. Hence, we are asking everyone to give Rs 100," he added. Stating that there are many people who pull back those, who do good work, JD Lakshminarayana urged people not to pay heed to wasteful campaigns. He expressed confidence that they are going to create history in the world with the crowdfunding decision.

He informed that the management has extended the deadline for Visakha Steel Plant's EOI bidding by another five days. The management has decided to extend the deadline for the submission of bids till April 20. However, the Telangana government has not yet participated in the bidding of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Lakshminarayana, who said that he will bid on behalf of the people, submitted the bid. He announced that funds will be collected through crowdfunding.