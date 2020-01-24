Rajamahendravaram GIET School holds National Girl Child Day

Rajamahendravaram: National Girl Child Day celebrations were held at mandal parishad school at Velugubanda village on Friday.



GIET School of Pharmacy principal Dr Dhanaraj briefed about the disadvantages of child marriages and other social evils prevailing in the society.

He underlined the need to bring awareness among girls about various issues of girls. He said that girls should be encouraged to pursue higher education as they could also excel in various academic and sports activities.

NSS unit of GIET School of Pharmacy conducted the programme.

School headmaster P Srinivasa Rao and students in large numbers participated.