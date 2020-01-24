Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram GIET School holds National Girl Child Day

Rajamahendravaram GIET School holds National Girl Child Day
Highlights

National Girl Child Day celebrations were held at mandal parishad school at Velugubanda village on Friday.

Rajamahendravaram: National Girl Child Day celebrations were held at mandal parishad school at Velugubanda village on Friday.

GIET School of Pharmacy principal Dr Dhanaraj briefed about the disadvantages of child marriages and other social evils prevailing in the society.

He underlined the need to bring awareness among girls about various issues of girls. He said that girls should be encouraged to pursue higher education as they could also excel in various academic and sports activities.

NSS unit of GIET School of Pharmacy conducted the programme.

School headmaster P Srinivasa Rao and students in large numbers participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Supreme Court refuses to set aside panel report on power staff24 Jan 2020 7:41 PM GMT

Supreme Court refuses to set aside panel report on power staff

Growth slowdown in India temporary: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
Growth slowdown in India temporary: IMF chief Kristalina
UoH alumnus presented Springer Award to Dr. Achala Bakshi
UoH alumnus presented Springer Award to Dr. Achala Bakshi
HLG proposes transfer of
HLG proposes transfer of 'health'from State to concurrent list:...
Yes Bank gains 10% in 2 days
Yes Bank gains 10% in 2 days

More From Entertainment

More >>
Payal Rajput24 Jan 2020 5:21 PM GMT

Payal Rajput's cop story revived?

Disco Raja: A dead man comes alive in forgettable fare
Disco Raja: A dead man comes alive in forgettable fare
Shama Sikander to celebrate Republic Day
Shama Sikander to celebrate Republic Day
Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger
Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger
Sanya Malhotra to hit the road
Sanya Malhotra to hit the road


Top