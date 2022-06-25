Rajamahendravaram : Gnanananda Kavi's poetic trend in modern literature lauded

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District) Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, honorary president of Kala Gautami Saraswata Parishad, said that Gnanananda Kavi was a great poet, who embodied the poetic trend in modern literature and expressed his Indianness through his writings.

She was the chief guest at ST Gnananandakavi Shata Jayanti Sabha, jointly organised by Telugu Department of SKVT College and Saraswata Parishad here on Friday.

She noted the epic poet Gnanananda Kavi through his writings said that he should consider himself as a replica of Indianness beyond caste and religion.

The founder of Saraswata Parishad, Dr BVS Murthy, presided over the meeting, said that Gnanananda Kavi was a poet, who wrote poetry till his last breath.

Retired professor Salaka Raghunatha Sharma said that Gnanananda Kavi, who has written over 40 books of verses, can easily express even a harsh feeling.

Nannaya University professor T Satyanarayana dwelt on the works of Gnanananda Kavi like 'Golconda' and 'Kreestu Prabandhamu'.

SKVT College Principal Dr Abel Rajababu, daughter of Gnanananda Kavi and Central University Head of the Department Sarath Jyotsna Rani and SKVT college Telugu department head Dr PVB Sanjeevarao addressed the gathering.

Dr Kanakaraju, Pilli Nirmala, Y Rammohan Rao, D Balaram Naidu participated.