Rajamahendravaram: Government is least bothered about children's health, alleges MLA Adireddy Bhavani

Rajamahendravaram : Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani alleged that the government decided to open the schools at the cost of the lives of children, which is not correct.

In a press note released here on Friday, she said how can the government open the schools, while denying to conduct local body elections in the guise of coronavirus second wave.

As per government reports, from November 2nd to 5th, Covid tests were conducted to 70,790 teachers and 95,763 students of government schools in the state and the percentage of coronavirus cases of teachers is 1.17 and students 0.60 percent, she added.

The government demanding declaration letters from the parents to escape from its responsibility, if the students afflicts with coronavirus. As many as 22 states in the country are not reopening the schools.

The parents are not showing interest to send their children to the schools due to forecast of second wave of coronavirus. The government not even bothering about children's and teacher's health, she alleged.