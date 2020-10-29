Rajamahendravaram: Govt failed to curb attacks on women, alleges TDP

Rajamahendravaram: TDP women wing president Vangalapudi Anitha has alleged that attacks on women and harassment increased in the state under YSRCP rule.



Participating in a meeting held here on Wednesday, she said the state government miserably failed to control the attacks on women and the government was a mere spectator in this regard. The central government not given its nod for Disha Act proposed by state government, but the government is giving publicity on Disha Act.

The parents are expressing concern over the attacks on women and girls in the state and they are in the grip of fear, she added.

TDP government dealt with iron hand with the persons who harassed women and there were no attacks or harassment on women, she claimed.

The women should fight against the government until it controls the attacks on women, she said.

TDP Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency in-charge KS Jawahar said TDP cannot be a mere spectator, if the government fails to control attacks on women. Parents are in fear to send their children from their houses, he added.

TDP leaders Adireddy Appa Rao, YVG Raidu, P Ratnamala, T Nirmala, U Uma Maheswari, M Sowmya, M Satyaveni and others were present.