Rajamahendravaram: Indian Bank aims at reaching out to customers

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Bank Executive Director Ashwani Kumar inaugurated retail MSME agri-hub through virtual mode here on Sunday while the retail asset processing centre was inaugurated by General Manager of Mid Corporate Rohit Rishi and MSME Agri Processing Centre was inaugurated by Field General Manager KS Sudhakara Rao. Zonal Manager Chamber was inaugurated by chairman of Sasi Educational Institutions Burugpalli Venugopalakrishna.

In this regard, Field General Manager K Sudhakara Rao and Zonal Manager PSS Sudhakara Rao said that 5th zonal office in Andhra Pradesh had been opened here, which will be useful for clients of both Godavari districts where business worth Rs 7,045 crore was done. The zonal office has been opened to reach out to the clients and provide timely services. Customers are getting used to net banking as part of Digital India promotion. He also said that 50 to 60 percent of cash transactions can be done through a mobile app called IndOasis App. This app is completely safe and secure. He said that currently they are giving up to Rs 10 lakh to self-help groups and from now on they will give up to Rs 20 lakh.

Deputy Zonal Manager K Ganapathy, bank prime account holders, managers and staff of bank branches in both the Godavari districts and others participated in the programme.