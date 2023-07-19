Rajamahendravaram: Internal clash between YSRCP leaders

Rajamahendravaram: As the elections are being prepared, the rifts between YSRCP congress leaders are coming to the fore in Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency of Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district.. The struggle for supremacy between minister Venugopalakrishna and MP Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose has reached a climax.

The Minister and MP have escalated their differences and the dispute reached to the CM camp office. The rivalry between two groups has been raging for some time and there have been serious accusations and attacks.

Followers of MP Bose in the constituency say that Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was invited by CM to resolve the differences.

Bose expressed his views about Minister Venu’s behaviour. It is known that, the recent attack on K Shivaji was taken to the notice of CM.

However, the main reason for the power struggle between Venu and Bose is the Ramachandrapuram MLA seat issue. Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose’s son Suryaprakash is aspiring for the seat to contest polls.

Bose’s followers recently organised a mass meeting and announced that they will defeat Venu if he was given ticket.

Bose is accusing Minister Venu of undermining his class and bringing bad name to the party through his corrupt practices.

Minister Venu has announced that he will be the YSRCP candidate for the Ramachandrapuram constituency in the next election.